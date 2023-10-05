Educatable is looking forward to supporting Rhino's Revenge at Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Ricky Barson, who performs under the name of Educatable, will open for Rhino’s Revenge which features Quo’s bass player John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and drummer Leon Cave. The big gig will take place on Sunday, October 15, where Educatable played his first solo show back in February.

He said: “Rhino is the side project of Status Quo’s bass player John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and I’m a lifelong Quo fan so it’s an absolute dream for me! Rhino’s manager had seen that I was local and that I was keen to play alongside a long-standing hero musician of mine from Quo. In fact that’s where it all started for me at my very first gig with my Dad at 12 years old. Although my music has taken twists and turns and isn’t necessarily Quo sounding now – I never forget my roots and I find a way of taking influence from everyone I pick up along the way.”

Singer-guitarist Educatable’s star is in the ascendancy. He is working with an acclaimed promotion company/booking agent to set up shows with bigger named acts throughout the country over the next year. New songs have been written and he’s focused on expanding his online presence.

