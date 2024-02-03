Classic Ibiza will bring a summer party atmosphere to the grounds of Chatsworth House on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Classic Ibiza will be lighting up Chatsworth for the first time with a five-hour party of Balearic-infused tunes in the grounds of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire’s stately home on July 13, 20244.

The event is designed for people of all ages to come together and enjoy iconic music in a stunning location. It starts with the vibe of an Ibizan chill-out bar and builds up to an alfresco nightclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headline act is the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), who have worked alongside many dance music greats, including Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax. The orchestra’s two sets during the night will be enhanced by live singers.

Most Popular

A spectacular laser and light show will accompany the Classic Ibiza outdoor concert at Chatsworth.

DJs Goldierocks and Jose Luis will also be playing their favourite tunes.

Goldierocks accompanies USO on the decks for the “San Miguel Sundowner” and “Dance” sets and takes centre stage for her very own “House DJ Set”. She has played exclusively for Madonna, Giorgio Armani and Richard Branson.

Jose Luis is a Caracas-born DJ and former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident. His set has a strong Afro/Latin vibe. Jose is also a record producer and co-founder of Candela Records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Ward, of Classic Ibiza, said: “I can’t really put into words how excited we are to be coming to Chatsworth House next summer. Our show is all about partying with your family and friends to fantastic music in the most beautiful settings - Classic Ibiza at Chatsworth will certainly give you that in spades!”

On social media, Jonathan Rolinson posts: “Always such a great gathering, exceptional musicians, spine chilling set list and the best company.” Helen Wilkinson comments: “Fantastic night dancing with a great atmosphere.”

Nearly 60,000 people partied to the Classic Ibiza vibe in 2023, with Urban Soul Orchestra performing more than 40 house classics to capacity audiences up-and-down the country. Their orchestral set featured a special three track tribute to legendary Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz.

Shortlisted for numerous industry awards last year including four categories in the National Outdoor Events Association Awards and two categories in the Access All Areas Awards, plans are already afott to take next summer’s Classic Ibiza to new heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa added: “Choosing the tracks that will be given the special Urban Soul Orchestra treatment every year is without doubt one of the best parts of the job. Believe it or not, we’ve already met to discuss our initial ideas for 2024 and we’ve unearthed some absolute classics. Watch this space Chatsworth and see you next summer.”

Car parking is free. You can bring your own food, drink, chairs and even tables. Street-food vendors and the San Miguel Bar are also available on site.

The gates will open at 5.30pm and the concert finishes at 11pm.

There is no booking fee. Online tickets cost £49.50 for adults, £25 for children (5-17 years) and under fives get free admission. Go to www.classicibiza.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any tickets not sold online by 2pm on July 13 will be available on the gate at Chatsworth, priced £55 for adults and £50 for children (5-17 years).