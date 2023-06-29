Rusty Shackle will be playing songs from their latest album, Under A Bloodshot Moon, at Stainsby Festival on Sunday, July 23.

Organisers of the 54th annual Stainsby Festival are looking forward to a weekend of celebration, having raised enough money to secure its greenfield site following a long-running appeal.

The charity behind the festival announced at the beginning of 2023 that its Dream of Fields had raised just shy of £82,000 to cover the cost of land and legal fees for its purchase. Public donations included cash in a bucket at the festival, a Llama Karma lottery and a Glorious 100 Campaign.

Tony Trafford, chairman of the Stainsby Folk Group charity, said: “Naturally we’re going to have a celebration of the fact that our Dream of Fields has come true. I think we ought to lay out a huge sign across the fields, readable from above by a drone, that says PHEW! in large friendly letters. We’re still really getting over the shock - in fact we’re still getting over the shock of winning the Queen’s Award last year. That’s the kind of shocks I like! Seriously there will be an impromptu celebration over the weekend. Its exact nature will emerge during the set up week - in true Stainsby fashion.”

Seize The Day are familiar faces at Stainsby Festival and will perform on Saturday, July 22.

The festival will run at Brunts Farm, Stainsby, near Heath over the weekend of July 21 to 23.

Tony said: “We’ve got some Stainsby favourites like Seize the Day, who really really wanted to celebrate the Dream. They’ve got quite an inspiring title ‘cos that’s what we did – even if it took us 10 years to seize it!”

The big draw for this year’s festival are Rusty Shackle, whose latest release Under A Bloodshot Moon reached number two in the Official UK Folk Albums Charts. With five albums under their belt, Rusty Shackle will have plenty of material to choose from when they entertain the Stainsby crowd. The experienced live band have played festivals and venues around the world since 2010.

Tony said: “I’m really pleased that George Borowski is here again. He’s such an accomplished musician, with a fantastic personality. What’s more he often brings up and coming musicians with him. Last time he came he brought an outstanding female guitarist who was sensational.“There are not many people in our now (very) long history who haven’t played here before in one form or another. Of course bands split up, reform as something else and some just can’t stay away. I think apart from Rusty Shackle, the Hot Stove 3 may be the only other one who’s not previously graced our stages.”

Ticket prices have been held down to help people during the current cost of living crisis. Tony said: “It does mean we can say that you can get the whole weekend for two adults and two kids for much less than the price of a single ticket to Glastonbury.”

Advance weekend tickets cost £90 adults, £50 youth. Session tickets range from £30 to £35 per adult and £20 per youth. Book online at www.stainsbyfestival.org.uk

Festival organisers remain grateful for the ongoing support of the farming community and villagers, particularly since losing valuable storage space at Stainsby School following its sale. Tony said: “We managed to find some temporary solutions with co-operation from the farmers and the village (as ever!). Now that we own the fields of course we’re in a good position to make some significant grant applications to solve these problems. Watch this space!”