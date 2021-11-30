Stage shows and big-screen films drive Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra's winter concert

Members of Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra will play selections from stage shows and big-screen films at their winter concert.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 5:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 7:07 am
Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra with musical director Jack Grime at a previous concert in the Winding Wheel (photo: Sam Reed Photography)

Enjoy a magical evening of music, including numbers from Jurassic Park, Lord of the Rings, Frozen, Miss Saigon, the King and I, at the town’s Winding Wheel on Sunday, December 5, at 7.30pm.

The concert, conducted bymusical director Jack Grime, will also feature Christmas favourites.

Tickets £13.50 are on advance sale at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk and at the Visitor Centre on Rykneld Square or buy at the box office on December 5.

Winding Wheel