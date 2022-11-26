St Agnes Fountain give Christmas songs a good kicking at Derbyshire concert
Get in the Christmas spirit with St Agnes Fountain who promise a night of music and laughter at a concert in Derbyshire.
The folk trio – comprising Fairport Convention’s Chris Leslie and Radio 2 Folk Award winners Chris While and Julie Matthews – will be performing at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on December 6.
They will give Christmas songs a good, if respectful, kicking in a concert of sparkling musicianship, humour and heartfelt renditions of favourite festive tunes.
Affectionately known as The Aggies, the band released their tenth album, Night Of A Million Stars, last December.
St Agnes Fountain has brought brought joy, laughter and a few tears to concert performances for nearly two decades.
Most Popular
Chris While and Julie Matthews are the vocalists and all three are talented multi-instrumentalists who extend their expertise to such instruments as a daburka, gazouki and oud.
The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 (adult), £15 (concessions) from www.livetickets.org and St Peter’s Church.