Chris While, Chris Leslie and Julie Matthews comprise St Agnes Fountain who will be performing in Belper on December 6, 2022.

The folk trio – comprising Fairport Convention’s Chris Leslie and Radio 2 Folk Award winners Chris While and Julie Matthews – will be performing at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on December 6.

They will give Christmas songs a good, if respectful, kicking in a concert of sparkling musicianship, humour and heartfelt renditions of favourite festive tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affectionately known as The Aggies, the band released their tenth album, Night Of A Million Stars, last December.

St Agnes Fountain has brought brought joy, laughter and a few tears to concert performances for nearly two decades.

Most Popular

Chris While and Julie Matthews are the vocalists and all three are talented multi-instrumentalists who extend their expertise to such instruments as a daburka, gazouki and oud.