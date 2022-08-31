Squeeze on tour: ‘Food For Thought’ UK Tour with vey special guest Dr John Cooper Clarke
British music legends Squeeze have announced their first major UK tour in over three years.
Squeeze will also be joined by very special guest and original ‘people’s poet’ Dr John Cooper Clarke.
The 22-date ‘Food For Thought’ tour will see Squeeze dip into their impressive list of hits and rare gems from throughout their extensive back catalogue.
Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their song writing partnership. By 1977 they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits, establishing the band as not just a passing footnote in new-wave history, but as an important and vital part of quintessential British music.
Following solo careers, the Ivor Novello Award-winning duo reunited in 2007 to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together ever since, returning to the UK album charts and airwaves with 2015’s Cradle To The Grave and 2017’s The Knowledge.
Over the last few years Squeeze have been touring extensively, most recently in the USA with Daryl Hall and John Oates and with Madness on their UK Arena tour.
Joining Squeeze on their UK tour is one of Britain's most outstanding poets - Dr John Cooper Clarke. His anarchic punk poetry has thrilled people for decades and his no nonsense approach to his work has seen his career spanning cultures, audiences, art forms and continents. Dr John Cooper Clarke will take you on an incredible journey with pieces from the new book, poems (old and new) and his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.
Squeeze have also confirmed that they will once again support The Trussell Trust. The Trussell Trust provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, while also campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the future.
Squeeze aim to help to raise food, funds, and awareness of the 1,200 food bank centres across the UK. Attendees on the tour are asked to bring along food donations to the shows where there will be collection points across the venue each night. Here is a link to information on the items that are requested: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-food/ website.
This brand-new tour for Squeeze follows a summer of festival appearances across the UK and Europe.
Tour dates are:
Squeeze Food For Thought UK Tour
Fri 28 Oct 22 Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sat 29 Oct 22 Oxford New Theatre
Mon 31 Oct 22 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Tue 01 Nov 22 Newcastle O2 City Hall
Wed 02 Nov 22 Harrogate Convention Centre
Fri 04 Nov 22 Sheffield City Hall
Sat 05 Nov 22 Manchester O2 Apollo
Mon 07 Nov 22 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Wed 09 Nov 22 Edinburgh Usher Hall
Fri 11 Nov 22 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sat 12 Nov 22 Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tue 15 Nov 22 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Thu 17 Nov 22 Swansea Arena
Fri 18 Nov 22 Cardiff St David’s Hall
Sat 19 Nov 22 London Eventim Apollo*
Mon 21 Nov 22 Southampton O2 Guildhall
Tue 22 Nov 22 Bath Forum
Wed 23 Nov 22 Torquay Princess Theatre
Sat 26 Nov 22 Brighton Centre
Sun 27 Nov 22 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Tue 29 Nov 22 Guildford G Live
Wed 30 Nov 22 Southend Cliffs Pavilion