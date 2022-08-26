Splodgenessabounds, The Killerz and Doctor and the Medics' frontman line up for Derbyshire festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Splodgenessabounds are renowned for their Eighties hit 'Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Please' which inspired the title of the cult TV series.

Whitwell Festival, which has raised thousands of pounds for good causes since its inception 13 years ago, will take over the village’s community centre from September 9 to 11, 2022.

The volunteer-run event is bigger than ever this year with a new poetry stage added to the programme.

Bands will be performing on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the weekend.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday night’s line-up includes Badness, Headsticks, Dirty Vertebrae and Verbal Warning on the outdoor stage and Parson’s Lot, You Want Fox and Archie Hilditch on the indoor stage.

There will be live entertainment on four stages during Saturday’s programme. The new ‘Rotten Poetry’ stage has been introduced to the festival, adding to the spoken word/open mic stage and the music stages.

Music on Saturday comes from the UK's top Killers tribute The Killerz, plus London-Irish psycho ceilidh band NECK, Splodgenessabounds who are famed for their Eighties hit ‘Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Please’, Easydread, Pete Bentham and the Dinnerladies, Bag of Cans, James Warner Prophecies, Harri Larkin, Ar Faoued, Last Edition, Concrete Rose, Sneakin' Stupidity, Bluebyrd, Alan Brown, Stinking Rita and many more. Outrageous stand-up comedy comes from Duncan Oakley.

The weekend will culminate with a rare treat on Sunday. The Doctor from Doctor and the Medics brings his two-man show to the festival, with a mixture of music and chat, charting his career as a 'one hit wonder'. TAlso on stage this day are the Rye Sisters and Big Joe Bones.

The Killerz play the music of The Killers

Local real ales and ciders will be on sale and there will be craft stalls, workshops and children’s activities throughout the festival.

Weekend tickets have sold out but day tickets for Friday and Saturday are still available. Friday tickets cost £14 (adult), £7 (youth), £3 (kids) and Saturday tickets cost £20 (adult), £10 (youth), £3 (kids). For further information visit www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

A warm-up gig for this year’s festival will be held at the Royal Oak, Whitwell, on Thursday, September 8.