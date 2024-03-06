Spiers & Boden's folk song and dance music concert in Derbyshire theatre
The founder members of fplk big-band Bellowhead will play at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on Sunday, March 17, 2024.
John Spiers and Jon Boden have returned to performing as a duo after a triumphant 2022 reunion tour with Bellowhead in 2022.
The duo provides the theme tune of the iconic BBC radio soap The Archers, as well as the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show.
For Jon Boden other work continues writing music for theatre and playing in his own line-ups Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings and Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings, while John Spiers plays in The Gigspanner Big Band and in a duo with Gigspanner frontman Peter Knight.
Tickets to see Spiers & Boden cost £22.50, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.