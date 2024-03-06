Spiers & Boden's folk song and dance music concert in Derbyshire theatre

Folk favourites Spiers & Boden will be performing summer-infused English folk song and dance music in a Derbyshire theatre.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Mar 2024, 05:30 GMT
Spiers & Boden play at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on Sunday, March 17, 2024.Spiers & Boden play at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on Sunday, March 17, 2024.
Spiers & Boden play at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The founder members of fplk big-band Bellowhead will play at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

John Spiers and Jon Boden have returned to performing as a duo after a triumphant 2022 reunion tour with Bellowhead in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The duo provides the theme tune of the iconic BBC radio soap The Archers, as well as the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show.

Most Popular

    For Jon Boden other work continues writing music for theatre and playing in his own line-ups Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings and Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings, while John Spiers plays in The Gigspanner Big Band and in a duo with Gigspanner frontman Peter Knight.

    Tickets to see Spiers & Boden cost £22.50, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

    Related topics:DerbyshireBBCBuxton