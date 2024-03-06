Spiers & Boden play at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The founder members of fplk big-band Bellowhead will play at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

John Spiers and Jon Boden have returned to performing as a duo after a triumphant 2022 reunion tour with Bellowhead in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo provides the theme tune of the iconic BBC radio soap The Archers, as well as the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show.

Most Popular

For Jon Boden other work continues writing music for theatre and playing in his own line-ups Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings and Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings, while John Spiers plays in The Gigspanner Big Band and in a duo with Gigspanner frontman Peter Knight.