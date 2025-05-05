Spear of Destiny play at The Hairy Dog, Derby on May 8, 2025.

Post-punk legends Spear of Destiny will tour their latest album, which includes reworkings of old favourites, to Derbyshire.

Founder frontman Kirk Brandon will lead the band in a gig at The Hairy Dog, Derby on May 8, 2025. Spear of Destiny are on tour to plug the double album Janus, released on May 2, which has been two years in the making.

The new release features re-recorded and rejuvenated versions of 1987’s Outland and 1988’s The Price You Pay. Kirk said: “Janus is the Roman god who looked in two directions. At the time of making, The Price You Pay often in its lyrics, had a backwards looking take on my previous life experiences, several being very personal. Whereas Outland with its dystopian lyrics, looked forward.”

Despite both Outland and The Price You Pay proving to be Top 40 UK hits (No.16 and No.37 respectively) at the time of their release in the 80s, Kirk was never fully satisfied with the finished products. He said: “Some may say why re-record, and in a definite sense that is a good question, the reason is that I wanted them to sound as close to what I originally thought they should have sounded like. Which is way different from what both albums did in fact end up sounding like.”

Amongst some of the structural changes made, fans will detect an additional verse on Soldier Soldier, missing for years and now rightfully returned. The track selection too is now truly reflective of Kirk’s own personal choices each album’s time period, including B Sides/12 inch songs that Kirk really felt should have been on these two albums but were omitted by the respective record companies of the period.

Kirk said: “I have to gratefully thank, as ever, my band for bringing these songs back to life from a major record company cemetery… With the musicians I have largely been playing with for the last 20+ years, we went back, as we have done with Grapes of Wrath, One Eyed Jacks and World Service, and done an interesting, I hope, re-interpretation of my original ideas.”

The time-served singer has been at the helm of Spear of Destiny for more than 40 years following the demise of his post-punk rock group Theatre of Hate. Kirk’s current flock of musicians comprise Spear of Destiny’s longest serving line-up to date. The group includes Adrian Portas (New Model Army/Sex Gang Children), Craig Adams (Sisters of Mercy/The Cult /The Mission), Phil Martini (Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind), Clive Osborne and Steve Allen-Jones.

In the latter part of 2024, Spear of Destiny took to the road with long term friend Richard Jobson fronting a revitalised line-up of The Skids.

Tickets cost £24.75 for their Derby gig, book online at www.gigantic.com/spear-of-destiny-tickets/derby-the-hairy-dog/2025-05-08-19-00