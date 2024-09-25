Neil DIamond’s iconic songs will be replayed live on stage in a tribute show touring to Chesterfield.

The show, which visits the Winding Wheel Theatre on September 29, features classic songs including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Love On The Rocks and many more. This is the only Neil Diamond tribute show that stars Brooklyn Creed and The Salvation Band. Show producers Darren Bazzoni and Juanita Diaz knew that it was important to cast the lead role with a performer who has an uncannily similar timbre to Neil Diamond and is also an exceptional guitar player. Hello Again has toured the UK, Europe, Malta and Australia. The show has headlined iconic theatres including Liverpool Empire and the National Opera House as well as concert halls including Newcastle City Hall and London’s O2.