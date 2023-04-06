News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
12 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Spandau Ballet tribute band True Gold will rock Debryshire crowd

Fans of Spandau Ballet can see one of the best tribute band in the business performing the 80s hit-makers’ classic songs.

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
True Gold will be airing the hits of Spandau Ballet at The Flowerpot, Derby, on May 27. 2023.True Gold will be airing the hits of Spandau Ballet at The Flowerpot, Derby, on May 27. 2023.
True Gold will be airing the hits of Spandau Ballet at The Flowerpot, Derby, on May 27. 2023.

True Gold has received praise from none other than Spandau’s very own Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and Tony Hadley. The tribute band’s founder, Lee James sang with Tony Hadley on BBC TV’s The One Show in 2014.

Songs such as To Cut A Long Story Short, True and Gold will feature on the setlist when the tribute band play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets cost £13, available from The Flowerpot, and online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Tickets