Spandau Ballet tribute band True Gold will rock Debryshire crowd
Fans of Spandau Ballet can see one of the best tribute band in the business performing the 80s hit-makers’ classic songs.
True Gold has received praise from none other than Spandau’s very own Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and Tony Hadley. The tribute band’s founder, Lee James sang with Tony Hadley on BBC TV’s The One Show in 2014.
Songs such as To Cut A Long Story Short, True and Gold will feature on the setlist when the tribute band play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tickets cost £13, available from The Flowerpot, and online at www.rawpromo.co.uk