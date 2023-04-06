True Gold will be airing the hits of Spandau Ballet at The Flowerpot, Derby, on May 27. 2023.

True Gold has received praise from none other than Spandau’s very own Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and Tony Hadley. The tribute band’s founder, Lee James sang with Tony Hadley on BBC TV’s The One Show in 2014.

Songs such as To Cut A Long Story Short, True and Gold will feature on the setlist when the tribute band play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad