Soul Train will hit the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, on January 11, 2023.

Soul Train is steaming back to play at the Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, on January 11, 2023, after a sell-out performance this year.

Harking back to the wonderful days when the dance floor was king, the show features a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics performed by six singers. From early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond as the show brings on the good times.

Featured in a fun feel good production are classic hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O’Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer,Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares and many more great artists that still keep us singing and dancing.

Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy goes back to his roots having sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

Wayne, who is based in Ilkeston, started his career in 1969 as a DJ and became a professional singer five years later. He travelled around America for 25 years, visiting New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco, to learn all the musical styles.

He toured with The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular Show before he was lured aboard the Soul Train.

