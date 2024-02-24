Soul star Gabrielle is excited for tour including Sheffield date
The BRIT Award-winner visits the City Hall on April 9, 2025. Gabrielle said: "I had such a great time on the '30 Years of Dreaming' tour that I can't wait to do it all again on some even bigger stages including The O2. With some new songs mixed with the old favourites, I’m also very excited to have Tunde of Lighthouse Family joining me on the road. It’s going to be amazing, hope to see you there!"
Her current single ‘A Place In Your Heart’ is becoming a major airplay hit. The booty-shaking rock ‘n’ soul anthem was premiered on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show before being highlighted as the station’s Record of the Week and is now on their B-list.
The single is the title track from Gabrielle’s eagerly anticipated new album, which follows on May 10. The album features a very special guest on ‘Good Enough’ in the shape of Mahalia, who has just been nominated for Best New Artist and Best R&B Act at the BRIT Awards.
Gabrielle’s chart-topping album Rise, released in 1999, spawned an equally successful single of the same name and followed her number one single Dreams from her 1993 debut album FInd Your Way. She has enjoyed 16 top 40 singles including Out Of Reach and Give Me A Little More Time.
Latterly, she has won over a new generation of fans by performing on television’s The Masked Singer.
Tickets cost £45.95 to see Gabrielle at Sheffield City Hall. To book, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk