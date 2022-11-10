Caron Wheeler and Jazzie B from Soul II Soul.

The collective, led by main man Jazzie B, will be airing their classic creations at the City Hall on November 12, 2022.

With huge hits including ‘Keep On Movin’ (which sold more than a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’, Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world.

During the course of their stellar career, Soul II Soul have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Most Popular

Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as “the man who gave British black music a soul of its own”.

Tickets are priced from £20.95. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk