Graham Nash will be performing in Buxton Opera House on Friday, September 15 (photo: Amy Grantham)

Graham will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Friday, September 15, when he will be accompanied by his longtime musical partners Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals).

An extraordinary Grammy Award winning renaissance artist – and self-described “simple man” – Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for his contributions to Crosby Stills and Nash and his work as a solo artist.

Graham’s’ remarkable body of work began with his input into the Hollies from 1964 to ’68, including the songs “Stop Stop Stop,” and “On A Carousel,” among others.

The classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) began with Graham’s “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island,” from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP and his iconic “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the band’s Déjà Vu.

In 1971 Graham’s career as a solo artist took flight, beginning with two landmark albums,”Songs For Beginners” and “Wild Tales”, yielding such favourites as “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness”. Graham’s seventh solo studio album, “Now”, was released worldwide in May this year.

The singer-songwriter was awarded the OBE in 2010 for his services to music and charity.

At the age of 81, he is still writing, still singing and still sharing his litany of songs.