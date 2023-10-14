News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Songs of the sea are coming to landlocked Chesterfield courtesy of Lester Simpson and Nigel Corbett

Acclaimed Derbyshire musicians Lester Simpson and Nigel Corbett will take centre stage in a maritime-themed concert in Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Oct 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Lester Simpson and Nigel Corbett will perform their Quay of Sea concert at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfeld on October 28, 2023.Lester Simpson and Nigel Corbett will perform their Quay of Sea concert at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfeld on October 28, 2023.
Lester Simpson and Nigel Corbett will perform their Quay of Sea concert at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfeld on October 28, 2023.

The musical partners will be performing at St Leonard’s Mission Church, Spital on October 28 at 7.30pm.

Their concert of songs, tunes and stories is titled Quay of Sea and reflects Lester’s love of sailing anything from a Mirror dinghy to a full rigged ship. The programme draws on Lester’s own songs as well as favourites from other writers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lester will accompany his singing by playing the ukelele and accordion, ably assisted by Nigel on guitar, bouzouki and fiddle.

Multi-talented Lester plays a wide variety of instruments include the melodeon and bagpipes. He performed for many years with the a cappella trio Coope, Boyes and Simpson including the very moving Passchendaele Suite of songs about the FIrst World War. Nowadays he is musical director of the Wirksworth community choir Raise Your Voices and leads Bakewell Community Choir.

Most Popular

    Chesterfield based NIgel Corbett has performed with Prego and more recently performed at Spital Arts with Some Antics and Rare Occasion.

    Tickets cost £15 from [email protected], the Spital Arts Facebook page or phone 01246 220741.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    *Spital Arts is a community organisation which stages concerts throughout the year and an annual show of the town’s creative talent at St Leonard’s Church. The group is seeking volunteers to help set the room up before performances, take the stage down and store it away at the end of performances and put up posters around the area. If you can help, contact the organisation on the above email, Facebook page or phone number.

    Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldFacebook