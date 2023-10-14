Lester Simpson and Nigel Corbett will perform their Quay of Sea concert at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfeld on October 28, 2023.

Their concert of songs, tunes and stories is titled Quay of Sea and reflects Lester’s love of sailing anything from a Mirror dinghy to a full rigged ship. The programme draws on Lester’s own songs as well as favourites from other writers.

Lester will accompany his singing by playing the ukelele and accordion, ably assisted by Nigel on guitar, bouzouki and fiddle.

Multi-talented Lester plays a wide variety of instruments include the melodeon and bagpipes. He performed for many years with the a cappella trio Coope, Boyes and Simpson including the very moving Passchendaele Suite of songs about the FIrst World War. Nowadays he is musical director of the Wirksworth community choir Raise Your Voices and leads Bakewell Community Choir.

Chesterfield based NIgel Corbett has performed with Prego and more recently performed at Spital Arts with Some Antics and Rare Occasion.

Tickets cost £15 from [email protected], the Spital Arts Facebook page or phone 01246 220741.

