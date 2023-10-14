Songs of the sea are coming to landlocked Chesterfield courtesy of Lester Simpson and Nigel Corbett
The musical partners will be performing at St Leonard’s Mission Church, Spital on October 28 at 7.30pm.
Their concert of songs, tunes and stories is titled Quay of Sea and reflects Lester’s love of sailing anything from a Mirror dinghy to a full rigged ship. The programme draws on Lester’s own songs as well as favourites from other writers.
Lester will accompany his singing by playing the ukelele and accordion, ably assisted by Nigel on guitar, bouzouki and fiddle.
Multi-talented Lester plays a wide variety of instruments include the melodeon and bagpipes. He performed for many years with the a cappella trio Coope, Boyes and Simpson including the very moving Passchendaele Suite of songs about the FIrst World War. Nowadays he is musical director of the Wirksworth community choir Raise Your Voices and leads Bakewell Community Choir.
Chesterfield based NIgel Corbett has performed with Prego and more recently performed at Spital Arts with Some Antics and Rare Occasion.
Tickets cost £15 from [email protected], the Spital Arts Facebook page or phone 01246 220741.
*Spital Arts is a community organisation which stages concerts throughout the year and an annual show of the town’s creative talent at St Leonard’s Church. The group is seeking volunteers to help set the room up before performances, take the stage down and store it away at the end of performances and put up posters around the area. If you can help, contact the organisation on the above email, Facebook page or phone number.