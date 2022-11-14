Fred Baker will play at St Leonard's Church, Spital, on November 26, 2022.

A Chesterfield resident and originally from Tibshelf, Fred is a session musician and solo artist whose credits including performing with Courtney Pine, Robert Wyatt, Nigel Kennedy and Phil Miller. He has recorded several albums with Harry Beckett and Cahoots.