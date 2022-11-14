Soft Machine bass player Fred Thelonious Baker to play hometown solo gig in Chesterfield
Talented bass guitarist Fred Thelonious Baker, currently touring the world with the legendary jazz-rock band Soft Machine, will play a solo gig on home turf in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Fred will be performing at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, Chesterfield, on November 26, 2022.
A Chesterfield resident and originally from Tibshelf, Fred is a session musician and solo artist whose credits including performing with Courtney Pine, Robert Wyatt, Nigel Kennedy and Phil Miller. He has recorded several albums with Harry Beckett and Cahoots.
Tickets for his concert in Chesterfield cost £15 on door or book in advance via email: [email protected], call 01246 220741 or through the Spital Arts page on Facebook.