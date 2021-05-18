Slow Club star Rebecca Lucy Taylor develops her Self Esteem as solo artist

The song is described as a “part spoken-word ode to all the frustrations and societal norms that cloud expectations of ‘correct’ womanhood”, with the lyrics “a tightly-held mantra for our comparison age”, featuring lines such as: don’t be intimidated by all the babies they have, don’t be embarrassed that all you’ve had is fun, prioritise pleasure.

Self Esteem – the solo project of former Slow Club star Rebecca Lucy Taylor – says: “All my upcoming work is exploring how complicated it is to just be a human.

“I'm wonderful and I'm terrible. I hurt people and people hurt me. I feel everything and nothing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a rubbish laugh, but then it can be quite jolly can't it.”

And the talented musician – Rebecca contributed vocals, guitar and drums to Slow Club – is also turning her hand to videography.

The video for I Do This All The Time is the first in a series of self-directed visuals shot at London’s Almeida Theatre with the help of Mr Mr Films.

Self Esteem says: “The video is the first chance to spot one of the many Easter eggs for Self Esteem purists, as well as the rather on the nose metaphor of me hugging myself – much like Elton John, in the movie Rocketman, does.”

To celebrate the release, Self Esteem has also announced a summer of festivals ahead of an 18-date UK headline tour, including a show at her hometown’s famous The Leadmill venue.

She also has a festival date in her hometown, headlining Sheffield’s Get Together festival, described as “an exciting and positive new festival that celebrates the best in music, food and drink”.

Taking place on August 7-8 at Sheffield University’s Foundry venue, it also features The Orielles, Black Honey and Charlatans star Tim Burgess, with Self Esteem headlining the Sunday night.

Her November tour kicks off in Bristol on November 1 and visits The Leadmill on November 12, before finishing at Nottingham’s Metronome on November 25 – tickets are now on sale from selfesteem.love

Rebecca Taylor is Self Esteem.

Indie-pop/folk dup Slow Club – Rebecca and fellow multi-instrumentalist Charles Watson – formed in 2006 and went on to release four albums and a long-player of covers before calling time in 2017, with both working on solo projects.

Self Esteem released her first album, Compliments Please, in 2019, with I Do This All The Time her first release since.

A spokesman said: “I Do This All The Time speaks to the impressive scale and ambition of Rebecca’s highly anticipated first new music since the release of her acclaimed 2019 debut album Compliments Please.

“An umbrella for Taylor’s creative endeavours, Self Esteem has seen her undertake writing, painting, art-directing, and even organising the all-female Instagram festival ‘Pussy Pandemique’ to raise money for charity over lockdown.

Rebecca has developed Self Esteem.

“As Self Esteem, Rebecca has shaken off the shackles of her indie band past to become the unapologetic pop star she always wanted to be.”