Ska legend Neville Staple celebrates 40th anniversary of Ghost Town hit song with live Derbyshire show in Devil's Arse Cavern

The iconic ska singer will tour his stomping live show to the Devil’s Arse Cavern, also known as Peak Cavern, in Castleton on Saturday, July 9.

Neville helped launch the United Kingdom ska revival of the 80s and went on to a long career as a vocalist. His strong personality and charisma made him a valuable presence in all his projects, from The Specials to Fun Boy Three, to his own solo career.

Joining the ‘Original Rude Boy’ and his highly celebrated band in the cavern, will be the legendary Sheffield SKA master Dj Jamie Fat Piggy MC. Alongside an inevitable outing of Ghost Town, expect a fun, nostalgic trip through 2-Tone-Ska hits like A Message to You Rudy, Rat Race, Gangsters and many more.

Neville Staple will perform at Devils Arse Cavern, Castleton, on July 9, 2022 (photo: Sugary Staple)

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, is all-standing with a small seating area for disabled. There is no vehicle access directly to Peak Cavern. The car park is accessed off Buxton Road, S33 8WP