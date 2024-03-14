The Zombies play at Buxton Opera House on May 24, 2024 (photo: Alex Lake)

The Zombies will play at Buxton Opera House on May 24 at 7pm where fans can expect to hear tracks from their 2023 album, Different Game (Cooking Vinyl Records) - the follow-up to the 2015 Billboard-charting album, Still Got That Hunger.

More than half a century ago, the band stormed the charts with She’s Not There and Tell Her No, songs which blended sophisticated melodies and breathy vocals with choral back-up harmonies and jazzy keyboard riffs. However, the original line-up had disbanded by the time of the release of their worldwide chart-topper Time of the Season from their swansong album Odessey and Oracle. The album is ranked in the Top 100 of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Singer Colin Blunstone went on to pursue a solo career and keyboardist/vocalist Rod Argent achieved success with his 1970s band Argent.

Fast forward to the start of the new millennium and Blunstone and Argent were inspired to resurrect The Zombies, which has led to two decades of worldwide concert performances for a band and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

To this day, generations of bands have cited The Zombies’ work as pop touchstones, and the band continues to be embraced by fresh generations of fans.