DJs spinning house music classics at REM 11 at the Silk Mill, Derby.

Previously hosted at the Silk Mill in Derby, the Reminisce event will relocate to The Mixing House on Friargate in the city on March 11 for its 13th edition.

Karl Shaw, who founded Reminisce, said: “Our night is built on a genuine passion to bring a true vibe and atmosphere to celebrate a great era in our dance history. The venue is very important and The Mixing House offers a real diverse surrounding so you can get involved on the dance floor or boogie in the break out area or chill down if needs be. The drinks offer is certainly more creative here, I see a few more cocktails gracing the night, so see you on the dance floor, and get in early as the doors close at 10.30pm."

With DJ sets from six talented local DJS, Tony Perkins, Omar Ashraf, their first ever female DJ Fazane, Craig Lee Bird, Adi Pickering and James Jackson, the first event in the new venue – billed as REM 13 – looks set to be a night to remember.

Dancers at the REM12 event held at the Silk Mill, Derby.

REM 13 will give supporters the opportunity to dance to the classics, vocal funky house and big piano tracks in a friendly atmosphere.

Daniel Murphy, one of the owners of The Mixing House, said: “As a small local business we are excited to support another local business….especially one with such a great reputation. This event is something that we are really looking forward to, and can’t wait to see what future events bring.”

