Sister Sledge Live featuring Kathy Sledge will tour to Buxton Opera House on November 7, 2023.

Kathy, a Grammy nominated icon, will be drawing on the group’s six decades of music-making in an intimate show at Buxton Opera House on November 7, 2023. Tickets for the show Sister Sledge Live will go on sale on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 9am.

Kathy’s artistic triumphs include chart-topping hits, platinum albums, and successful ventures into various genres of popular music. With Kathy’s signature vocal, Sister Sledge has inspired millions of listeners across many generations. From the timeless hits that made her an icon, to the resurgence of the hit record Thinking of You, Kathy is excited to share this dynamic production.

She is in her own right a renowned singer, songwriter, author, producer and manager whose boundless creativity and passion has garnered praise from critics and a legion of fans all over the globe.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, Grandslam Live Ltd said, “We are delighted to be bringing Sister Sledge Live featuring Kathy Sledge to theatres across the nation this November. Kathy is without doubt the authentic original sound of Sister Sledge. She is nothing short of spectacular live and an evening with her will certainly be one to remember! We know fans will enjoy what promises to be one of the most memorable live shows.”

Early in her career, Kathy was often called the female counterpart to Michael Jackson, since both came of age on stage as the youngest siblings and lead vocalists in a family group.

Fuelled by a prodigious musical talent, Kathy’s journey began in Philadelphia, the youngest of five daughters born to Edwin and Florez Sledge. Her grandmother was an opera singer who taught her harmonies while her father was one-half of Fred & Sledge, the tapping duo who broke racial barriers on Broadway. “I learned the appreciation and the art of music through my mother, father, and my grandmother,” says Kathy.

She and her sisters honed their act around Philadelphia and signed a contract with Atco Records. At the tender age of 13, Kathy’s lead vocals on Mama Never Told Me (1973) furnished the group’s first international hit record in the U.K. Their follow-up Love Don’t You Go Through No Changes On Me scored them major hits everywhere from the UK to Japan, plus a coveted Silver Award at the Tokyo Music Festival.At 14 years old, Kathy and her sisters were invited to perform at Zaire 74, a three-day music festival that promoted the historic “Rumble in the Jungle” boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. “To this day, that was one of the most powerful and impactful experiences I’ve had,” she remembers fondly.

However, it was the collaboration with ground-breaking producers Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards (the CHIC Organization) that revolutionised Sister Sledge's career. The release of their number one album We Are Family (1979) catapulted them to international stardom, earning critical acclaim from the rock press. Rolling Stone's Stephen Holden wrote: “We Are Family, beautifully sung by Kathy Sledge, is a near perfect fusion of gospel fire and disco cool." Iconic producer Nile Rodgers says it best: “Kathy has one of the most original and unique voices in pop music. Always has and always will!”While Kathy Sledge has tapped into the power of her voice, she consistently sets new standards of excellence. To this day, Sister Sledge remains one of popular music’s defining vocal acts, Billboard named the group’s original recording of We Are Family one of the Top 20 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time” (2017).