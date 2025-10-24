Welly-Fest 2025 will take place at North Wingfield Miners Welfare on November 22, from 2pm until 11pm.

Craig Boden said: “We are organising this event to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, and to give the people of Chesterfield an all day event featuring some great bands for a great price.”

The event will open at 2pm with DJ Tam from Chesterfield spinning top tunes for an hour. Live music and song will then be performed by these acts:

*Kill The Shru, an acoustic covers band from Worksop

*Little Rock, covers band from Chesterfield with an 11-year-old singer and her seven-year-old brother on drums.

*Death Of The High Street, original band from Matlock

*Back To Winnipeg, covers band from Derby

*Beggars Bliss, original band from Derby

*The Blank Expressions, indie/Britpop covers band from Chesterfield

*Riffler, alternative rock covers band from Chesterfield

*Dead Blonde Stars, original grunge band from Sheffield

*Lissy, original artist from Clay Cross.

The event will be compered by Sheffield comedian Daniel Inniss and radio presenter John J Steemson from Crags Radio.

Sound and lighting is in the hands of Moonlite Productions Ltd.

Attractions will include Chesterfield performance artist Alana, Chesterfield magician Magic by Mark and face painting by Paint Me Sweet.

Attendees will be able to buy rock themed merchandise, drinks at two licensed bars and park their vehicles for free.

Tickets cost £3 (advance) from Ticket Tailor, Skiddle and Eventbrite or £5 on the day. There is no age restriction and under 13s will be eligible to free admission.

1 . Welly-Fest 2025 Kill The Shru are an acoustic covers band from Worksop. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Welly-Fest 2025 Chesterfield's Little Rock, comprising brother and sister Rowan and Brooklyn Humphries, play covers. Photo: Luke Humphries Photo Sales

3 . Welly-Fest 2025 Death Of The High Street are an original band based in Matlock. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Welly-Fest 2025 Back To Winnipeg are a covers band based in Derby. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales