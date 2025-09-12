A singer/songwriter's fifth album is inspired by his time in the Derbyshire music scene more than three decades ago.

David Palfreyman is releasing Opening Time for the Battered on September 26 which will be available for streaming on all major platforms. He said: “It has echoes of my time spent in the music and rock scene of Chesterfield and Sheffield in the 80s and 90s.”

The singer-songwriter returned to Chesterfield in 2024 to shoot a video for one of the tracks, Overtime Hours, inviting bands and fans whom he had kept in touch with to help recreate the pub gig atmosphere.

Members of long-gone bands including The Bland, Yah-Boo, Pearl Harbor, Dazy Age, Catwalk Creepshow, Thrush, Jack Daniels Trio, Shape of the Rain, The Push and original Thompson Twins member Pete Dodd were among those in the audience for the video shoot at The Neptune Beer Emporium on St Helen's Street.

David said: “The song is basically about my time in Chesterfield and hanging around the rock pubs. Because we'd been out the previous night, as soon as the pubs opened we'd be knocking on the door to get another drink.

"The Anchor (now called Chandlers) and the Hare and Greyhound (now closed) are the two pubs where the rock people and musicians went. I've mentioned both of those pubs in the chorus."

Ben Miles, who plays bass on the album tracks, played in the band Yah-Boo before leaving Chesterfield in 1985. He said: "I was in a different crowd, kind of the new wave crowd so we avoided places like The Anchor...if we'd have stepped in there we'd just get the sh*t kicked out of us. We'd start at The Market, the Punch Bowl, the Pomegranate Theatre, the Barley Mow and the Blue Bell."

Nip Heeley, who plays drums in the video, said: "It is interesting for a town the size of Chesterfield that each music generation had its own pubs." Nip recalls frequenting The Gardeners and the Queens Head in his younger years.

David Palfreyman with Nip Heeley (drums), Ben Miles (bass guitar), Rodger Hanna (guitar) and David Clayton (keyboards) at the video shoot in The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield (photo: Pete Hill)

Nip was just 15 when he first played at the Vic ballroom in Chesterfield in 1968, which was where many big names played. He said: "I played in The Harry Griebson String Band and we supported Family, among others. John Lennon had just said 'Family are one of my favourite bands'. You used to read about bands on the front page of the Melody Maker and David McPhie would book them at the Vic." Nip went on to play with Gilbert O'Sullivan, The Albion Band, Dave Berry and the Cruisers. He is still producing music with Lisahall, who were signed to Reprise Records label in 1997.

The Who, Bill Haley and Little Richard were among the big names who played in The Vic ballroom and David initially chose The Vic to shoot his video. He said: "I wanted Nip to be sat at the drum kit in the place where he did his first gig supporting Family. The ballroom stage is still in the Vic but we weren't able to get in there."

Instead, David, who now lives in Sussex, chose The Neptune Beer Emporium for his video shoot as it is a mecca for today's bands.

Film director James Herron said: "This shoot is very indicative of how music is now and the lyrics lean back on the fond memories we have when we thought rock 'n' roll was never going to end....it hasn't ended but it's not the same as it was. This song is a celebration of that and coming back to the time when you had all the big dreams and all the aspirations to be a musician or an actor. It is an interesting take to try and capture that vibe of being where you were when you had those dreams and when you wanted to be something.

Jeremy Meek, bass player from Sheffield bands The Push and Person to Person and Paul Carrack, Joan Armatrading and Sniff and the Tears with David Clayton at the video shoot at The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield (photo: Pete Hill)

"There are no spring chickens here, me included, but the love of music and the love of the creative processes sticks with you."

The core line-up for the album includes David Clayton on keyboards, Rodger Hanna on guitar and Ben Miles on bass.

David Clayton has played with some of the most respected musicians in the business. He toured all over the world with Simply Red for 20 years and played on David Bowie's album Heathen. David said: "I heard of Dave (Palfreyman) at my local barbers in Putney. We have a common bond - the mighty Blades. I told them who I supported and they said 'oh we know another Sheffield United fan and he's a musician’."

Ben, an actor whose television credits include Andor, Douglas Is Cancelled, The Crown and Coupling, has been working with David Palfreyman for several years. He said: "I'm based in London and Dave would send me demos up and I'd go into Ian Caple's studio Atlantis and put bass parts down."

David Palfreyman, best known to Chesterfield music fans as the frontman of rock band Pearl Harbor, is releasing his fifth solo album which is inspired by his time on the local music scene in the 80s and 90s (photo: Pete Hill)

Rodger played on David's album Decades and in his band Malf which put out an album and toured to America and the Czech Republic.

Drums on the album are provided by Martyn Barker (Shriekback/Marianne Faithfull/Billy Bragg) and Chris Musto (Kim Wilde/Glen Matlock/Joe Strummer).

The first two tracks on the album were engineered by Grammy award winner Jim Lowe, the Stereophonics producer. Most of the 10-track album was engineered and mixed by Ian Caple whose credits include Adam Ant and Yoko Ono.

David has spent three years recording Opening Time For The Battered, which he is releasing on his 58th birthday. He said: "It's great to be getting it out. Using professional musicians as I do can mean that some people aren't available straight away and so I work on whatever else needs doing while I'm waiting for them.

"I also have all the songs ready for the sequel too, which will be called Closing time for the Lost and Found."

To pre-order Opening Time for the Battered, go to https://davidpalfreyman.bandcamp.com/