Hannah James and Toby Kuhn play at Hasland Methodist Church on March 23.

She’s had quite an adventure since her trio Lady Maisery performed their sell-out Awake Arise concert at the Crooked Spire church back in December 2022.

Living in Slovenia for the past four years, Hannah found out that she was going to be a mum early in 2023. She said: “Unfortunately I had severe pregnancy sickness for the first five months which meant I needed to cancel a tour in March, Luckily it did ease off by May and I was able to go on a tour with Lady Maisery and play lots of festivals in the summer to promote our new album, Tender.

"My husband and I also got married in July - in a castle in Slovenia! The wedding happened in the middle of a festival which I have been attending and performing at for many years - it’s an international music and arts festival called Floating Castle, so we had a 60 strong ‘world orchestra’ playing us into the venue and then a procession through the festival to the reception!

“Our daughter was born in the autumn and we decided to come back to the UK to be closer to my family and to generally make life easier! It’s lovely to be back and my husband Julio, who is from Brazil, really likes it here so far - he likes how down to earth and friendly people are.

"This tour with Toby Kuhn will be my first tour since she was born - I’m excited and pretty terrified! Luckily the folk music community is a wonderful network and we have a lot of support along the way from different people, and my husband will come with us to look after her when I’m on stage.”