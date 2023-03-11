Award-winning tribute singer Justine Riddoch stars in Totally TINA at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 30, 2023.

Justine has got the looks, she’s got the moves, she’s got the legs, but most of all, she’s got the voice. She will be rocking Tina’s hits at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Thursday, March 30, supported by a live band and dancing girls in sequins and feathers.

Expect to hear choice cuts from Tina’s back catalogue of classic songs that includes River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Simply the Best and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Twelve years have passed since Totally TINA first sprang to life in the vibrant city of Liverpool, but a Lifetime Achievement Award and many other prestigious accolades along the way have earned Justine’s show a deserved top spot in the musical tribute world.

She said: “I am thrilled by the success of this production – we have come so far! Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

"We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert paying tribute to her career, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

“That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Totally TINA has been the ultimate Tina Turner tribute for the past nine years, from 2013 to 2019 winning Best Female Artist, Best Choreography, Best Sound & Lighting and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Tribute Music Awards, and in 2020 and 2021 winning Best Tribute at the NREA and NEA respectively.

Justine shakes a leg just like her muse Tina Turner

The band have played to audiences all over the country and in Europe, and have performed at the Cover Festival in Davos, Switzerland (Tina Turner’s new home country) the last few years.

Justine added: “We love what we do, and we’re lucky enough to have an incredibly loyal army of fans here and overseas. We look forward to meeting many more new fans this year.”

No stranger to the stage, Justine won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes as Anastacia and for the next six years her tribute show Justine is Anastacia performedall over the world. When her muse stopped releasing albums, Justine created Totally TINA and the rest, as they say, is history.