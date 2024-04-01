Simply Barbra, an homage to Barbra Streisand

Simply Barbra, an homage to Barbra Streisand, will be appearing at the Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford, on Wednesday May 8.
By Kate MartinContributor
Published 1st Apr 2024, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Steven Brinberg writes and stars as Simply Barbra which is updated annually as he travels the U.S. with the show.

He appeared by invitation from the late Marvin Hamlisch with the Symphony Orchestras of Dallas, Milwaukee, Buffalo and Norfolk, and with Barbara Cook and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Brinberg performed at Stephen Sondheim's birthday concert at the Library of Congress; at Carnegie Hall with Uptown Express; and on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl with Whoopi Goldberg.

Simply Barbra.Simply Barbra.
Simply Barbra.

Simply Barbra has toured Australia and Asia twice, had three record breaking seasons at the Edinburgh Festival and West End runs at the Arts and Playhouse Theatres.

Performed worldwide for over 25 years, this breathtaking live homage to the greatest diva of all, Barbra Streisand receives the kind of ecstatic reviews Barbra herself would kill for!

Tickets are available from gatehousetheatre.co.uk, £23 and concessions, or from venues before a performance.