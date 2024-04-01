Simply Barbra, an homage to Barbra Streisand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Brinberg writes and stars as Simply Barbra which is updated annually as he travels the U.S. with the show.

He appeared by invitation from the late Marvin Hamlisch with the Symphony Orchestras of Dallas, Milwaukee, Buffalo and Norfolk, and with Barbara Cook and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Mr Brinberg performed at Stephen Sondheim's birthday concert at the Library of Congress; at Carnegie Hall with Uptown Express; and on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl with Whoopi Goldberg.

Simply Barbra has toured Australia and Asia twice, had three record breaking seasons at the Edinburgh Festival and West End runs at the Arts and Playhouse Theatres.

Performed worldwide for over 25 years, this breathtaking live homage to the greatest diva of all, Barbra Streisand receives the kind of ecstatic reviews Barbra herself would kill for!