Silver Machine hit-makers Hawkwind announce Sheffield date on new album tour - here's how to get tickets
The group will be performing at the City Hall on May 23 in support of their current studio album Stories From Time and Space.
TIckets go on general sale this Friday, October 4 at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
Famed for their spellbinding live concerts and laster shows, the group will perform tracks from their career which spans more than 50 years, alongside new material. Their 36th studio album stands as an outstanding progression to the space-age, trademark Hawkwind sound and a superb addition to their varied and celebrated catalogue.
From Dave Brock’s trademark vocals and chugging guitar riffs to roaming solos, gradual melancholic crescendos and rapturous peaks, the show promises to deliver an intense concentrated fusion of musical styles.
Hawkwind comprise Dave Brock (original founder member), Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim "Thighpaulsandra" Lewis.
Best known for the song Silver Machine, which became a number three UK hit single in 1972, Hawkwind had further chart singles with Urban Guerilla and Shot Down in the Night. Twenty-two of their albums charted in the UK from 1971 to 1993 and another eight between 2012 and 2023.
Notable musicians who have performed in Hawkwind include Lemmy, Ginger Baker, Robert Calvert, Nik Turner and Huw Lloyd-Langton.
The band formed in 1969 and have incorporated many styles into their music, including hard rock, progressive rock and psychedelic rock. Science fiction and urban life are among the themes which influence their lyrics.
