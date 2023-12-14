Music fans are in for a heady blast of rock, punk and blues music at a festival which has found a permanent home in Derbyshire.

The Rock and Bike Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary in July 2024 with a three-day extravaganaza headlined by rock ‘n’ roll legends Showaddywaddy. Pulling off the crepes and drapes look favoured by their 50s and 60s musical heroes, Showaddywaddy have racked up 10 top ten hits including Under The Moon Of Love which topped the charts in 1976 and was originally a hit for Curtis Lee in the early Sixties. Showaddywaddy have made their presence felt on the UK singles charts for a total of 209 weeks.

Queen tribute band Now I’m Here will also have a major slot at next year’s festival. Now I’m Here is named after a Queen single which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Returning to the festival will be Tom Jovi who had a storming set at the Rock and Bike Festival this summer where he wowed the crowd with Tom Jones and Bon Jovi’s much-loved hit songs plus a few surprises.

Showaddywaddy will headline the Rock and Bike Fest that runs from July 11 to 13, 2024 at the Notts and Derby Showground between Breaston and Long Eaton

Twenty-five bands will be playing across three stages at the 2024 event. Bookings so far include Floyd in the Flesh (Pink Floyd), A Foreigners Journey, Hung Like Hanratty, UK Chicago Blues Brothers, Volbeaten (Volbeat tribute), The Spirit Levellers, Midnite City, Ultimate Whitesnake, Vulva,The Spontanes, Rattus Inheritus (Stranglers tribute), Spam and Urban Hillbillys. Many more top acts including some local young talent are still to be announced.

The Rock & Bike Festival, which runs from July 11 to 13, will include the Custom & Classic Motorcycle show on the Saturday with cash prizes and trophies to be won.

Tattoo competitions, fancy dress and a karaoke and acoustic tent will add to the fun. Family entertainment will include a cinema marquee, Potty Parrots show, kids games, competitions and fairground rides. There will be a wide array of stalls and caterers to satisfy diverse appetites.

All the festival fun will take place at the Notts Derby Showground on Longmoor Lane between Breaston and Long Eaton where organisers have been granted a permanent licence to hold the event.

From its debut at Burton Abbey, Staffordshire in 2004, the festival has moved around a number of homes down the years before pitching up at the Notts Derby Showground in 2023. Initially, it faced some resistance from residents last year following negative publicity. Festival organiser Ben said: “The objections resulted in a hearing for the 2023 event which took many months to resolve, resulting in lost ticket sales etc.

“The event was held in Long Eaton over three days in July with no issues and received many compliments and praise from residents, businesses, customers, local and parish councils, licensing and all authorities involved.

“Now we are very pleased to announce that, with no objections, the licensing authority and all other officials have granted Rock and Bike Friends Ltd a permanent licence to hold the three day event at Longmoor Lane annually in July.”

