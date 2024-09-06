Shaun Ryder will be talking about his hedonistic younger years at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on September 19, 2024.

Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll – wild man Shaun Ryder is spilling the beans on his hedonistic lifestyle in the music industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman shares his exploits in a live show touring to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on September 19, 2024.

Shaun’s candid spoken word presentation coincides with the publication of his book ‘Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays’. He said: “My new book and tour is an epic journey from Madchester to Mastermind, Brazil to Barbados, Spanish sunburn to the sewers of Salford. I’ll tell you some truths which are so improbable you’ll know they can’t possibly have been made up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be visiting Caribbean crack dens, encountering extra-terrestrials, and leading you through my hedonistic, hectic and sometimes hell-raising life in the music and entertainment business.

“My new book isn’t one to read soothingly to your grandkids at bedtime. It’s a boys’ own adventure which is about as far removed from Enid Blyton as you can get. So if you’re faint-hearted or easily offended, I’d suggest you jog on, make yourself a milky cup of cocoa, and binge the latest series of Antiques Roadshow instead.”

Stories of tomato seeds and slaves, growing up and ADHD,feature in the book. There is also stuff about egos and getting noticed, cycling and Cristian Bale, WB Yates and Celebrity Mastermind.

Shaun said: “This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – so expect the unexpected. This is my journey, my memories, my views...presented in my own unfiltered words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond."

Shaun has had a colourful career in the music business, fronting the Happy Mondays throughout their four incarnations, forming Black Grape with Happy Mondays dancer Bez and collaborating with Gorillaz on the number one track Dare.

Now 61 years old, Shaun said: “There used to be a time when I was just the mad rocker who went onto TV shows off my head on heroin. I’ve been off the drugs for more than 10 years now and I've never been happier. I’m still brimming with energy and excitement for whatever’s coming next.”

"I’m still having great fun in the spotlight, whether that’s with the Happy Mondays, Black Grape, or as a solo performer but these days you’re just as likely to find me blowing off the cobwebs on a bike ride, watching telly with my best mate Bez, or catching up on Corrie in my slippers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he goes back on the road for his book tour, will Shaun be tempted to return to the all-night parties and mad scenes of his younger years? “No chance,” he said. “As soon as I’m off the stage I’ll be back to my hotel room to watch the news and get a good night’s sleep.

“If I’m not out working, I’m tucked up in bed by 11pm these days. Well, we all have to grow up a bit sometimes, don’t we?

"Do I miss the old days? They were brilliant times that I certainly wouldn’t have missed for the world, but no I don’t. That was then, but this is now.”

Standard tickets to see Shaun Ryder at the Winding Wheel cost £33.20. VIP and meet and greet tickets are also available, priced £53.20 and £83.20 respectively. To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk