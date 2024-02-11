Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths from a star who redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.

Happy Mondays was formed in Salford in 1980 and enjoyed 13 years before disbanding and re-emerging in 1999 for the first in three reincarnations. Between 1993 and 1999 Shaun and Happy Mondays dancer Bez were part of the Black Grape group.

Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond. This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

Shaun Ryder will be talking about Happy Mondays and Black Grape when he tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on September 19, 2024 (photo: Paul Husband)

His presentation at the Winding Wheel Theatre on September 19, 2024 will also cover Sean’s successful TV career including Celebrity Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here when he was pipped to the crown by Stacey Solomon in 2010.

The talk is in support of Shaun’s new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays. A prolific writer who has published six books, Shaun has been dubbed Britpop’s answer to WB Yeats who is regarded as one of the greatest poets of the 20th century.