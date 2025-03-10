Shaman's Harvest will play at Sheffield's Corporation on March 15 and Derby's Hairy Dog on March 27, 2025 (photo: Adrienne Beaco)

Heavyweight rockers Shaman’s Harvest, who have played with the stars on the biggest stages in the US, will perform in Sheffield and Derby on their first UK tour.

The band have amassed 400+ million streams, their music has crashed into the wrestling world across WWE. They've prowled stages across the US with the likes of Nickelback, Cheap Trick, Seether, Black Stone Cherry, Theory of a Deadman, and In This Moment. They’ve shared the biggest stages with AC/DC, Alice In Chains, Killswitch Engage, Stone Sour, Godsmack, Shinedown, Rob Zombie and Ghost. And they’ve blown away audiences on stages at arenas, amphitheatres, festivals, speedways, casinos, theatres and dive bars.

If you zoom in for a real snapshot of why fans continue to go back and listen to Shaman’s Harvest time and time again, you find the band's incredible back story - they have survived tornados levelling their town, throat cancer, crushed ankles, amputation dilemmas and a run-through of everything you can within the industry and beyond. So much is their connection to their fans and roots that their hometown, the City of Jefferson, Missouri, proclaimed August 2 as the Official Shaman's Harvest Day of 2018! When they step onto the stage, they know exactly what the crowd wants to see. And their fame isn’t restricted to the US – the demand for tickets has resulted in an extended UK and Ireland tour. Shaman’s Harvest will be supported by Texan rockers Blacktop Mojo on the tour that visits Sheffield’s Corporation on March 15 and Derby’s The Hairy Dog on March 27.

Singer Nathan Hunt said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to our UK and Ireland show announcement! The response from fans has been unreal, and we just couldn’t leave it at that. We wanted to add more dates so we could see as many faces as possible and bring the Shaman’s Harvest experience to even more cities. The excitement is off the charts, and we’re ready to bring it all—we’re coming in hot!”

Guitarist Josh Hamler said about the tour: “Being a rock band for 25+ years is almost unthinkable. But here we are. A lot of what keeps the fire burning are those bucket list moments that happen along the way. This opportunity to tour the UK and Ireland alongside our talented friends in Blacktop Mojo is one of those moments.”

Ahead of the tour the group have released a new single Rock n Roll Queen, their first fresh music since the release of their 2022 album Rebelator. Nathan said: “Rock n Roll Queen is about capturing that raw, unapologetic energy—the kind that makes you feel alive and rebellious. It’s the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll itself, infused with the passion of living fully, flaws and all. Every track we write has to serve its own story, and this one’s no exception—it’s about the queen of the scene, and the chaos and freedom she represents.”

Tickets cost £25 to see Shaman’s Harvest at Sheffield’s Corporation, go to www.fatsoma.com/e/v987p3jp/shaman-s-harvest-blacktop-mojo. Tickets for their gig at The Hairy Dog in Derby cost £27.50, go to www.seetickets.com/event/shaman-s-harvest-blacktop-mojo/the-hairy-dog/3216736