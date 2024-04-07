Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shalamar will be offering a feast of non-stop ‘banging tunes’ complemented with silky smooth ballads when they perform at the city’s showpiece venue on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Their Greatest Hits Tour will include fan favourites such as A Night To Remember, Take That to The Bank, Second Time Around, Make That Move, Dead Giveaway, Disappearing Act, Dancin’ In The Sheets, Over and Over, Friends and many more.

With 18 top 75 UK hits, 11 top 40 and four top ten chart smashing singles and more than 25 million records sold worldwide, Shalamar are one of the most successful soul acts of all time.

Shalamar will tour their greatest hits to Derby Arena on Friday, June 7, 2024.

This tour will be extra special for the band, who will return to where it all began for them in the UK – the Dominion Theatre in London, where they will perform for the first time since a remarkable eight shows in 1982.

​The band still comprise of original lead singer Howard Hewett, along with his singing and dancing partner Jeffrey Daniel. They are joined by Carolyn Griffey the daughter of the band’s original record company owner Dick Griffey who put the band together Carolyn has been with Shalamar since 2001, making her the longest serving female member of the group.

​Alongside their ubiquitous hits, Shalamar is synonymous with a huge dance craze that had never been seen before in the UK. Jeffrey Daniel brought the body popping phenomenon into Europe with a famed appearance on Top of the Pops and performed the first moonwalk on European TV. This performance changed music culture forever. Jeffrey has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world including the man he mentored - Michael Jackson.

​In 2023 Shalamar were awarded a stone on the Camden Music Walk of Fame and were Soul Act of the year at the Boisdale awards. As well as selling out venues across the UK with their ‘Friends’ 40th Anniversary Tour, the group performed to tens of thousands at BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

​Special guest for the tour will be Gwen Dickey – The Voice of Rose Royce, famed for hits such as Wishing On A Star, Love Don't Live Here Anymore, Car Wash, and Is It Love You’re After. Gwen released four albums with Rose Royce between 1976 and 1979.

Tickets are priced from £38; go to www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/shalamar-greatest-hits-tour.

*Musical attractions to look out for at Derby Arena over the coming months include:Queen Extravaganza, the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, which will visit the city on March 2. Expect to hear all the hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, A Kind of Magic, Radio Ga Ga and Killer Queen.

The Illegal Eagles, celebrating the music of the legendary country rock band, will perform on March 23. The setlist will include classic hits such as Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town and Life In The Fast Lane.