The Bank Showbar on Stephenson Place, Chesterfield has capacity for 100 people.

A new venue in Chesterfield town centre is showcasing the region’s finest musical talent on a dedicated weekly basis for the first time since The Green Room closed its doors in the mid-Noughties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bank Showbar (the old Bank of Scotland building) is working with S40time’s Aaron Brown to present a full programme of events leading all the way up to Christmas and beyond.

On the back of last year’s ‘Made in Chesterfield – 100 Years of Chesterfield Music’ publication and double CD release which laid out the story of the town’s music legacy, and sold 500 copies in Tallbird Records, Vanishing Point Records and Waterstones, there has been a much-needed resurgence in interest. Demand was such that S40time hosted a handful of three-band gigs at Hasland Club over the summer, with prominent bands such as The Crooks, Glass Rhino, The Alchemy and Crooked Few taking to the stage, backed with more than 100 people in attendance every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the year, promoter Aaron Brown has scouted the area’s finest music festivals including Derbyshire’s YNot, Sheffield’s Tramlines and Nottingham’s Hockey Hustle in the hope of bringing back some of the talent that Chesterfield gig-goers so deserve.

Shadows of a Silhouette, who have released their debut album and performed at Y Not Festival twice, headline at The Bank Showbar on Stephenson Place on November 7, 2025

The S40time Sessions launch on November 7 with Derbyshire’s very own Shadows of a Silhouette headlining, and support from Bolsover’s The Zebedees.

Shadows of a Silhouette announced their presence in 2022 after a feature on Radio Derby’s BBC Introducing led to a prestigious slot at YNot Festival and an even better slot on the Main Stage the following year. With the swagger of early Arctic Monkeys, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and even a bit of Royal Blood thrown in for good measure, Shadows have just released their debut album ‘For Those That Know’ to critical acclaim.

The Zebedees have also been busy over the summer with a couple of singles - notably ‘Hardwick’ streaming particularly well, and last year they supported Kasabian’s Tom Meighan at Bolsover’s Under The Castle Festival. With a headline slot at Sheffield’s Sidney and Matilda venue coming up in January, this is your chance to see these exciting new upstarts before they go stratospheric!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other bands of note leading up to Christmas are Alfreton’s Last Orders, Matlock’s The Thursdays, plus two incredible break-through artistes who impressed Aaron at this year’s YNot Festival - Riley Marsh and Sticky Bones Jones, both from Derbyshire.

The Zebedees have released a couple of singles in summer 2025 and played at Under The Castle festival in Bolsover in 2024.

The venue on Stephenson Place will be open until the early hours after the bands play an assortment of indie/rock/alternative music.

For more information, follow @s40time and @thes40time sessions on all social media platforms.