Punk legend John Lydon will return to Derbyshire for a spoken word show in which he will share experiences from his extraordinary career and his views on life.

The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Limited (PiL) will tour to Buxton Opera House on October 1, 2025 as part of a new string of dates in his successful I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right tour which visited Chesterfield in 2021.

John will answer questions from the audience during his presentation which takes its title from his book which has been republished this year as a limited edition.

Standard tickets cost £39.50 to see John’s presentaton in Buxton. VIP tickets are available at £61 and Meet and Greet at £104. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.