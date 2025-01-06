Sex Pistols and PiL legend John Lydon tours spoken word show I Could Be Right, I Could Be Wrong to Derbyshire
The frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Limited (PiL) will tour to Buxton Opera House on October 1, 2025 as part of a new string of dates in his successful I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right tour which visited Chesterfield in 2021.
John will answer questions from the audience during his presentation which takes its title from his book which has been republished this year as a limited edition.
Standard tickets cost £39.50 to see John’s presentaton in Buxton. VIP tickets are available at £61 and Meet and Greet at £104. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.
