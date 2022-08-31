Serial killers in spotlight at true-crime talk in Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pyschology of Serial Killers will be presented at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on September 4, 2022.

Jennifer Rees will explore the difference between men and women serial killers, using case studies to illustrate her talk.

She will investigate the phenomenon of killer couples such as Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Jennifer will discuss the clinical knowledge surrounding why serial killers gain admirers, fan mail, and even spouses in light of their atrocious crimes.

Her talk will explore how victims are identified and there will be a time-lapse video of facial reconstruction on the skull of a discovered body.

The Psychology of Serial Killers talk takes place at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Sunday, September 4, at 7.30pm.

Age guidance 14+ years.