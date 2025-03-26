Self Esteem will perform live at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on October 18, 2025.

Self Esteem has announced her biggest tour to date, taking in 14 shows including Sheffield.

She will be performing at the Utilita Arena on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in support of her upcoming album A Complicated Woman.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, March 27 and are available by signing up to the Utilita Arena newsletter and go on general sale on Friday, March 28, released at 10am on both days.

Self Esteem, AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, marked the tour news by releasing her new single If Not Now, It’s Soon which debuted as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record and is available to stream and download now. This song was partly inspired by the years before her rise to fame – a time of hypersexuality, booze and self-destruction. If Not Now, It’s Soon is the third song to be lifted from the upcoming album, due for release on April 25 via Polydor Records.

A Complicated Woman includes a choir of dozens and dozens of mostly female voices including the actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and singer-songwriters Nadine Shah, Moonchild Sanelly and Sue Tomkins. This album is a follow up to the hugely acclaimed BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated 2021 release Prioritise Pleasure.

One of the UK’s most exciting breakout stars of the past decade, Self Esteem emerged from cult favourite status to mainstream hero following the huge success of her empowering, truth-telling 2021 single I Do This All The Time.

Gathering a passionate and vast legion of fans ever since, she has appeared on The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Gogglebox, Friday Night Live, performed three times on Jools Holland including the NYE Hootenanny, graced the covers of magazines from Grazia to NME to Sunday Times Style, and is one of a handful of artists to have been playlisted across BBC Radio 1, 2 and 6 Music simultaneously.

Branching out into the world of acting, Rebecca Lucy Taylor starred in a regular role in the Sky series Smothered, before a run playing Sally Bowles in the multiple Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End where she starred alongside Jack Shears, the lead singer of Scissor Sisters, as Emcee.