Secret Affair will replay My World and Time For Action live at Derbyshire gig

Iconic soul/mod outfit Secret Affair will play their first live gig of 2023 in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Mar 2023, 05:30 GMT- 1 min read

One of the best loved bands of the 1970s Mod Revival scene, Secret Affair will be playing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on March 25, 2023.

Founder members Ian Page (lead vocals, tumpet and keyboard) and Dave Carins (guitar and vocals) will be joined by Russ Baxter (drums), Ed Pearson (bass and Garry Walsh (keyboards). The line up includes a new brass section with John O’Neill on sax, Steve Rinaldi on trombone, and Tim Pannell on trumpet.

Secret Affair are best known for the hits My World, Let Your Heart Dance and Time for Action. My World was re-released on white vinyl in August 2022 followed by a double CD and vinyl titled So Cool, The Vert Best of Secret Affair four days later.

Secret Affair play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on March 25, 2023.
    Tickets cost £22 to see their live gig in Derby, available from The Flowerpot or email www.rawpromo.co.uk

