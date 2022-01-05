Saxophonist Tony Kofi's Kind of Blue sextet launches new year of Sheffield Jazz concerts

Tony Kofi launches the new year of Sheffield Jazz concerts on January 8, 2022.

Sheffield Jazz launches a year of concerts at the Crucible Studio on January 8 with Tony Kofi’s Kind of Blue sextet, celebrating Miles Davis’ classic album.

Alto saxophonist Rachel Cohen makes her Sheffield debut at Crookes Social Club on January 21 when she will lead her own quartet.

South African pianist/harmonica player Adam Glasser heads a quintet, including guitarist Ant Law and tenor saxophonist George Crowley, on January 28 at Crookes.

In-demand saxophonist Julia Siegel brings his quartet to the Crookes club on February 4, followed by multi award-winning saxophonist Mark Lockheart and his new band Dreamers on February 25.

Alto saxophonist Martin Speake’s International Quartet, with German-born pianist Hans Koller and a top Danish rhythm section, play at Crookes on March 4.

Swedish singer Emilia Martensson and her quintet, featuring MOBO award-winning saxophonist Adam Waldmann, play at the Crookes club on March 11.

Renowned pianist Jason Rebello and his trio will be playing at Firth Hall, Sheffield, on March 25.

Duncan Eagles’ saxophone-led trio Partikel will celebrate ten years together at a gig in Crookes on April 1.

The twin saxophones of Italian-born alto player Tommaso Starace and award-winning British tenor player Dave O’Higgins will light up the Crookes stage on April 8.

Inventive pianist Liam Noble and his trio, feturing the rhythm section from the iconic band Polar Bear, are booked for Crookes on April 29.Swiss piano trio VEIN are at Crookes on May 6, this time with the British alto sax legend Stan Sulzman.

Pianist John Law and his Re-Creations band, whose improvisations re based around interpretations of tunes from the worlds of jazz, pop and classical music, play at Crookes on May 13.

The ever popular Mignus Profiles Sextet will celebrate the centenary of Charles Mingus birth with a concert at Crookes on May 20.