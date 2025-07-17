Greg Abate will perform at No. 28 in Belper on July 27 and October 28, 2025.

Highly acclaimed New York saxophonist Greg Abate makes a welcome return to a Derbyshire town where he launched thriving jazz concerts.

Greg will perform at No. 28 Market Place, Belper on July 27 and on October 28, 2025 in evenings presented by the Belper Jazz Company.

A renowned figure on the global jazz scene, Greg holds a special place in the hearts of Belper’s musical community. His electrifying performance at the Belper Jazz Company’s very first gig at No. 28 back in November 23 set the wheels in motion for what has become one of Derbyshire’s most exciting monthly live music series.

From just one show in 2023, the Belper Jazz Company has grown beautifully - six sold out gigs in 2024, and a full year of twelve events booked for 2025, many already sold out. The momentum is undeniable, and it all started with Greg.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Greg back,” said Ian Beestin, drummer with the Belper Jazz Company. “He helped set the tone for what we were trying to build - world class jazz in an intimate local setting. Greg’s return feels like a full circle moment.”

Known for his fiery improvisation, rich tone, and bebop brilliance, Greg Abate is a former saxman with the Ray Charles Orchestra and a regular collaborator with legends such as Phil Woods and Kenny Barron. His return to Belper promises to be among the standout nights of the year.

Belper’s award winning arts and community venue No. 28 is renowned for its warm acoustics and intimate vibe – the perfect setting for watching great jazz. Doors open 7pm, the music starts round 7.30pm and concludes round 9.30pm.

Tickets cost £19, go to www.skiddle.com

*Other Belper Jazz Company concerts coming up at No. 28 include saxophonist Alex Clarke on August 31 and vocalist Jeanie Barton on December 7. Tickets cost £18 for the concert with Alex and £15 for the concert with Jeanie.

* Belper Jazz Company will also accompany Jeanie Barton at Bakewell Town Hall on October 5, 2025. This concert, Songs from the Silver Screen, ranges from Bond to Bacharach. Tickets cost £16.04 (including booking fees), available from www.ticketsource.co.uk