Singer-songwriter Sarabeth Tucek will be be performing at The Greystones pub in Sheffield on May 25, 2023.

She will perform at The Greystones pub on May 25, 2023 in a concert which will feature choice cuts from her new double album Joan of All which is out this month. Sarabeth has released the album under her new moniker SBT, a longtime nickname given to her by the many musicians she has worked with during her career.

Her claims to fame include supporting Bob Dylan in 2007 and contributing to both the Brian Jonestown Massacre documentary DiG! and the band’s 2005 EP We Are Radio.

Sarabeth’s debut single Something For You was Steve Lamacq’s single of the week on BBC 6 Music in 2006. Five years later, the title track from her first album, Get Well Soon, was featured on the first season of HBO’s Girls.