Santa is looking forward to meeting families for afternoon tea at The Maynard, Grindleford on December 21 and at The George, Hathersage on Decmeber 14, 2024 (photo: Tom Hodgson)

Families can enjoy afternoon tea with Father Christmas at two hospitality venues in Derbyshire.

Santa will land in Hathersage where he will join guests at The George, a 50-year-old coaching inn with rooms which was once frequented by Charlotte Bronte. There will be two afternoon tea sessions on December 14 at 1pm and 2.30pm.

He will then rally his reindeers and head to The Maynard at Grindleford, an historic 19-room Edwardian hotel in the Hope Valley. The Maynard will host afternoon tea with Father Christmas on Saturday, December 21 at 1pm and 2.30pm.

Grown-ups can expect festive sandwich selections featuring expertly roasted locally reared turkey, ham and pigs in blankets. There will also be smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches, and festive afternoon tea trimmings like Christmas cake, brownie and mini winter berry pavlova. Not forgetting the cranberry scone, clotted cream and jam.

The Maynard at Grindleford.

Children can tuck into ham sandwiches on bloomer bread, pigs in blankets with tomato sauce, chocolate scones with clotted cream and Nutella, chocolate brownies, and gingerbread men.

Pastry chefs at The George and The Maynard make all of the afternoon tea cakes, scones and treats by hand using locally sourced ingredients.

The afternoon tea will be followed by a visit to Santa where each child will get the opportunity to sit with Santa, chat about their Christmas wishes, have a photo together and receive a selection box gift from Father Christmas.

Rob Hattersley, owner of Longbow Bars & Restaurants, said: “We can’t wait to welcome children and their families, both from the local community and further afield, to spend some time with Santa – who we believe is the best in the business! – as well as enjoying some delicious, locally sourced Christmassy food. We’re sure it will get everyone well and truly into the festive mood.”

The George at Hathersage.

Santa will be joined by Sparkle and Sprout, two Christmas elves who went down a storm during the Breakfasts with Santa last year. As most of Santa’s elves are currently tied up with present making, Longbow will be holding auditions in the run up to Christmas to find the perfect assistants for the job. Updates will be shared on The Maynard and The George social media channels.

Alongside the afternoon tea, The Maynard will be holding a Breakfast with Santa event on December 14 and 21.

Afternoon Tea with Santa costs £25 per adult and £12.50 per child (including a selection box). Booking early is recommended via: the-maynard.com/2024/09/25/new-for-2024-afternoon-tea-with-santa-21st-december and thegeorgehathersage.com/blog/christmas-2024-at-the-george-hathersage,