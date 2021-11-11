Sam Fender will headline Friday night at Tramlines 2022 (photo: Charlotte Patmore)

Day tickets will go on sale at midday tomorrow (Friday, November 12). Three-quarters of weekend tickets have already sold.

The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Reverend and the Makers, Declan McKenna, Sigrid and Becky Hill will be among the acts performing at the festival running from July 22 to 24.

Latest signings include Little Man Tate, Shed Seven, Self Esteem, The Coral, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Snuts, Jade Bird, Sam Ryder, Yard Act, Lottery Winners, Coach Party, Kynsy, Do Nothing, Working Men’s Club, Just Mustard, Swim School, Pixey and Everly Pregnant Brothers.

Headlining ‘Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage’ on Friday night is Sam Fender with two Number 1 albums now under his belt. The newly formed but better than ever Kasabian take the lead on Saturday night, while Madness finally get to deliver a long-awaited set following the postponement of Tramlines in 2020 where they were due to headline.

Other highlights include James who will be bringing the most festival-ready tracks from their 39-year long career; the frenetic five piece The Vaccines who’ll be dropping classics such as Norgaard and If You Wanna; Americana/alt-rocker Jade Bird; the Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid; and the Mercury Prize-nominated Sports Team.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines operations director said, “After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we’re all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever. I honestly can’t wait to be back in the park and having a blast with Sheffield again.

“There are so many great bands on the 2022 line-up. Those I’m really looking forward to catching are Sigrid, Kasabian, The Coral, Orla Gartland and James, and there’s some great Sheffield artists that I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a while too, the amazing Self Esteem, the return of Little Man Tate and our friends, Reverend and The Makers to name a few. Then to finish off the party, Madness will be sending everyone dancing back to their house.”

Kasabian headline Saturday night at Tramlines 2022.

Day tickets for Tramlines are priced from £50 and weekend tickets at £130 and can be bought alongside VIP ticket options from www.tramlines.org.uk