Sam Carter plays at the Old Bell Hotel, Derby on Saturday, October 12 as part of Derby Folk Weekender (photo: Anya Raczka)

Award-winning musician Sam Carter is among the headline acts at a weekend of folk music in Derbyshire.

Sam, who was voted best newcomer at the BBC Folk Awards in 2010, will perform at the Old Bell Hotel, Derby on Saturday, October 12.

The guitarist is playing at the Derby Folk Weekender 2024 as part of a tour to plug his fifth solo album Silver Horizon which is a collection of hook-driven indie folk songs.

Jon Boden, best known as the lead singer of the band Bellowhead, has described Sam as “the finest English-style fingerpicking guitarist of his generation.”

Sam’s credits include sharing stages with folk’s leading lights including Richard Thompson, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson and Bella Hardy.

Phoebe Rees will be the support act at Sam’s concert in Derby, which starts at 8.30pm. Tickets £14-£17, book online at www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800.

Derby Folk Weekender will also welcome the following musicians to play ticketed concerts at the Old Bell Hotel:

Friday, October 11 – The Brothers Gillespie, Gilmore & Roberts (7.45pm); Saturday, October 12 – Michell, Pfeiffer and Kulesh, Hannah Scott (11.45am); Rachael McShane & The Cartographers, Detta Kenzie (4pm); Sunday, October 13 – Beyond The Blue, Arbrevyn (11.45am), Jack Rutter, The Underground Sun (4pm); The Rosie Hood Band, Benammi Swift (7.45pm).

Throughout the weekend there will be music sessions in the Tudor Bar at the Old Bell Hotel where people can join in or just sit and listen.

Free music, spoken word and dance displays will also be hosted at the waterfall site, next to the Market Place in Derby.