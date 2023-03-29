La Villa Strangiato will play the songs of Rush at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, March 31.

La Villa Strangiato hail from Italy and were founded by vocalist and bassist Gabriele Ferrari in 2010 primarily to revive Rush’s music from the Seventies and Eighties.

The trio will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on March 31 as part of their Different Stages tour of Europe, 11 years to the month since they played their first show in Rome which was dedicated to the album Exit Stage Left.

Their highlights include performing at Rushest in Scotland and at Rush EuCon, both times in front of original Rush producer Terry Brown who was in the audience.

