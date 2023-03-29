Rush tribute band La Villa Strangiato to play at Derby's The Flowerpot
A group hailed as one of the best Rush tribute bands in the world will be performing favourite songs in Derbyshire.
La Villa Strangiato hail from Italy and were founded by vocalist and bassist Gabriele Ferrari in 2010 primarily to revive Rush’s music from the Seventies and Eighties.
The trio will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on March 31 as part of their Different Stages tour of Europe, 11 years to the month since they played their first show in Rome which was dedicated to the album Exit Stage Left.
Their highlights include performing at Rushest in Scotland and at Rush EuCon, both times in front of original Rush producer Terry Brown who was in the audience.
Tickets cost £14 to see La Villa Strangiato at The Flowerpot, available from the venue or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk