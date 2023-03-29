News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
25 minutes ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
21 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
1 day ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action

Rush tribute band La Villa Strangiato to play at Derby's The Flowerpot

A group hailed as one of the best Rush tribute bands in the world will be performing favourite songs in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
La Villa Strangiato will play the songs of Rush at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, March 31.
La Villa Strangiato will play the songs of Rush at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, March 31.
La Villa Strangiato will play the songs of Rush at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, March 31.

La Villa Strangiato hail from Italy and were founded by vocalist and bassist Gabriele Ferrari in 2010 primarily to revive Rush’s music from the Seventies and Eighties.

The trio will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on March 31 as part of their Different Stages tour of Europe, 11 years to the month since they played their first show in Rome which was dedicated to the album Exit Stage Left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their highlights include performing at Rushest in Scotland and at Rush EuCon, both times in front of original Rush producer Terry Brown who was in the audience.

Most Popular

    Tickets cost £14 to see La Villa Strangiato at The Flowerpot, available from the venue or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

    DerbyDerbyshireItalyTickets