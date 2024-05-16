Rumours of Fleetwood Mac revisit greatest albums in live show touring to Derbyshire
The hugely popular tribute to Fleetwood Mac will play at Buxton Opera House on June 4.
Drummer Allan Cosgrove said: “This year's setlist is really hot - all the Fleetwood Mac classics and we revisit a selection of tracks from all their greatest albums, from ‘Rumours’ and beyond, as well as including some early Peter Green era tracks too."
The 33-show tour also takes in a visit to Sheffield City Hall on June 14.
Allan said: "What a fantastic Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac UK tour we’re all having. Almost halfway through and we’re seeing capacity audiences nightly - we’ve all been absolutely amazed at the reception. It's very clear to us that there's a love for Fleetwood Mac in every auditorium. It's been great to see so many new faces at these concerts. Almost like a whole new generation of Fleetwood Mac fans are emerging and checking us out.
"Our touring schedule is now taking us to all corners of the globe and our YouTube streams now stand at 125 million views.
"We endeavour to perform Fleetwood Mac’s songs the very best that we can. It’s a real privilege to play each show and we are all still striving to better our live performances every time we hit the road”.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood.
For Buxton tickets, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. For Sheffield tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
