Top tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are spreading the hits of one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups on a mammoth 70-date tour which includes two shows in Derbyshire.

The group’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove said: “We’ve taken a fresh look at our stage show to deliver something truly special for fans old and new. Alongside our incredible producers, we've curated what we believe is our best setlist to date — an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music. From the haunting harmonies to the raw emotion that defined the band’s sound, this year’s performance promises a rich and powerful celebration of their legacy. In 2025, we’re slipping back through the mists of time to honour the earliest roots of Fleetwood Mac with a heartfelt tribute to Peter Green’s classics — songs that laid the foundation for everything that followed.

“We’re also delving deep into the iconic songbooks of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, performing a couple of their poignant swansongs with the reverence and passion they deserve. We always endeavour to try and make the time we spend together with our audiences more than just a concert. We like to think of our show as a ‘thank you’ to Fleetwood Mac. It's a thank you for their incredible songs, the memories we all share with their music, and the magic that Fleetwood Mac has given us all through the decades.”

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will be playing at Buxton Opera House on June 17 and Vaillant Live in Derby on July 19, 2025. The group have now performed to more than two million fans across the globe and achieved a staggering 150 million views to date via YouTube.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform at Sheffield City Hall on June 4 and at Buxton Opera House on June 17, 2025.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers an opportunity for fans to discover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time and one which has sold a mighty 125 million albums worldwide.

The hugely popular tribute band is personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood.

Tickets for Buxton cost from £39.50, go to https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Tickets for Derby cost from £41.95, go to https://vaillantlive.co.uk/event/rumours-of-fleetwood-mac/15