Rugby Ale beer festival comes to Chesterfield
Beer lovers and music fans are in for a treat when Rugby Ale comes to Chesterfield this month.
A two-day beer festival is being held at the Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club, on Dunston Road, on October 14 and 15.
The event kicks off at 5pm on Friday, October 15, when live musical entertainment for the evening will come from Madame Hussein.
The following day, the festival opens its doors at 1pm, with live music on Saturday coming from The Skatoons and Connor Berry.
There will be a wide selection of different real ales for beer lovers to try – along with a fully-stocked bar, with hot and cold snacks available too.
Tickets cost £8 for Friday, £10 for Saturday or £15 for a two-day ticket. They are availble in person from the Panthers clubhouse bar or you can order tickets and get more information on the Rugby Ale event by emailing [email protected]