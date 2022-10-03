Rugby Ale beer festival comes to Chesterfield

A two-day beer festival is being held at the Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club, on Dunston Road, on October 14 and 15.

The event kicks off at 5pm on Friday, October 15, when live musical entertainment for the evening will come from Madame Hussein.

The following day, the festival opens its doors at 1pm, with live music on Saturday coming from The Skatoons and Connor Berry.

There will be a wide range of beers to try at the festival

There will be a wide selection of different real ales for beer lovers to try – along with a fully-stocked bar, with hot and cold snacks available too.