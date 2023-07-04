News you can trust since 1855
Rotary Bakewell Brass in the Park returns after a five-year absence

Rotary Bakewell’s eighth Brass in the Park open air concert was held amidst this year’s Bakewell Carnival week on the Recreation Grounds.
By Peter HuxtableContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

There was a very good turn-out and over £700 was raised on the night for the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Research Appeal.

The concert was in memory of our former Club President, Professor Mike Fowler, who started these concerts in 2007 and who was a stalwart member of Cressbrook Band - and to support Dr Louise Jordan, formerly of Baslow Surgery and founder of Helen's Trust, which the club has regularly supported. Judy Fowler opened the event along with current Club President David Goodlad.

The two-hour programme included a great mixture of music with each of the four bands (Bakewell Silver, Cressbrook Brass, Tideswell Brass and Youlgrave Silver) contirbuting a 20 minute segment followed by all four playing as a massed band.

The Bands on ParadeThe Bands on Parade
    Further contributions to the MND appeal would be very welcomed and you can donate directly here. https://lnkd.in/eSF82q2y