There was a very good turn-out and over £700 was raised on the night for the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Research Appeal.

The concert was in memory of our former Club President, Professor Mike Fowler, who started these concerts in 2007 and who was a stalwart member of Cressbrook Band - and to support Dr Louise Jordan, formerly of Baslow Surgery and founder of Helen's Trust, which the club has regularly supported. Judy Fowler opened the event along with current Club President David Goodlad.

The two-hour programme included a great mixture of music with each of the four bands (Bakewell Silver, Cressbrook Brass, Tideswell Brass and Youlgrave Silver) contirbuting a 20 minute segment followed by all four playing as a massed band.

The Bands on Parade

