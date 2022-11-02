Rose Choir will be in concert at the Rose Hill Theatre, Chesterfield, on November 12, 2022.

Folk songs and sea shanties will be included in the programme of well-known choral music at the newly refurbished Rose Theatre on Rose Hill, Chesterfield, on Saturday, November 12.

Joining the choir will be Derbyshire Celtic folk duo Portway, featuring fiddle, whistles and guitar, followed by an acoustic session which is open to all. In addition, those bringing an instrument will be able to join in free of charge but still need to book their theatre seats at the box office.

Conductor Jonathan Francis said: “This is a great opportunity for us to try something different, that's fun and engaging and gives us the chance to welcome a diverse audience to one of our concerts.”

There will be a licensed bar. Tickets are £10 and can be booked at www.chesterfield studios.co.uk

Most Popular